Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,932,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 6,395,163 shares.The stock last traded at $167.25 and had previously closed at $166.39.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.98.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.