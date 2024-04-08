iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,008,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the previous session’s volume of 291,785 shares.The stock last traded at $59.98 and had previously closed at $60.10.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.27. The company has a market capitalization of $680.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

