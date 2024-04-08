AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 24000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

