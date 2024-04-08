Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 91050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Belmont Resources Stock Down 14.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.42.
About Belmont Resources
Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kibby Basin property that covers an area of approximately 13,440 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and the Crackingstone property situated in the Northern Mining District, Saskatchewan.
