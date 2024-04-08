Eastern Bank Has $28.78 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Eastern Bank owned about 2.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 116,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,146.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 59,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSCS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,850. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0736 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.