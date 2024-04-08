Axim Planning & Wealth Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Axim Planning & Wealth lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises 0.2% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,945,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

MO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.05. 5,307,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,780,844. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.47. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

