Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Axim Planning & Wealth

Axim Planning & Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.4% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,362,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,392,440. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $101.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.