Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Position Raised by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRF. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,404,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 353,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 103,573 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,061,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,793,000. Finally, Solitude Financial Services increased its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 181,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Stock Performance

BATS EPRF traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,370 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

