9,384 Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG) Bought by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FELG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 208,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,846. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.79.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.