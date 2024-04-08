Madrona Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 76,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 128,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 16,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 155,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.39. 7,786,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,600,568. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55. The firm has a market cap of $195.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

