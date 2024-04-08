Madrona Financial Services LLC Buys 4,263 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after buying an additional 81,527 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.34. 1,580,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,720,992. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.10 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

