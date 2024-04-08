Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 78,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 33,240 shares.The stock last traded at $52.22 and had previously closed at $52.20.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 474,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after buying an additional 34,247 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 42,750 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 173.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 101,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 156,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

