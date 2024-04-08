Madrona Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 132,993 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 132,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 2.3% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 27,374 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.95. 812,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,260. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average is $43.18. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $45.60.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

