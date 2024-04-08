Narus Financial Partners LLC Invests $270,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD)

Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.97. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.81. The company has a market cap of $41.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.42. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.94 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.3292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

