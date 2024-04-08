Narus Financial Partners LLC Purchases 704 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.28. 6,134,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,469,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

