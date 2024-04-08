Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Position Boosted by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 15.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,208,000 after buying an additional 140,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,194,000 after purchasing an additional 164,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,371,000 after purchasing an additional 80,791 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.60.

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MUSA traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $420.13. 115,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,837. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.76. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.92 and a 12 month high of $430.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.35 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total transaction of $2,837,410.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,700.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total value of $503,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,797,249.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total transaction of $2,837,410.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,700.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,582. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Murphy USA

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.