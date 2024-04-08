Narus Financial Partners LLC Buys 947 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.19. 1,358,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,257. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $84.33. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

