Narus Financial Partners LLC Sells 342 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.12. 8,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,998. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.80 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.16.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

