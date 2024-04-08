iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Increased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 205.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 130,936 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 6.5% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $59,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $335.02. 638,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,031. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.96. The company has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.23 and a 12-month high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

