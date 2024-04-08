Desktop Metal Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 30,061 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,418% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,194 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,026,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,134,000 after acquiring an additional 675,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 22.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,197,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,484 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,104,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 284,764 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

Shares of DM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.08. 2,814,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Desktop Metal has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 170.41% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

