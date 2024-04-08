Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Trading Down 3.5%

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.49 and last traded at $7.52. Approximately 232,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 820,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Perimeter Solutions from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Perimeter Solutions had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,454,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 511,188 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 3,113,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after acquiring an additional 17,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

