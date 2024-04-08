Busey Bank Has $14.15 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Busey Bank raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,778 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $14,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,872,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,562,686. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.93. The stock has a market cap of $128.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

