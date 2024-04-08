Narus Financial Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Narus Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after purchasing an additional 694,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,364,000 after purchasing an additional 366,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,915,000 after purchasing an additional 828,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

IAU stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.22. 5,616,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,996,535. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $44.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.38.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

