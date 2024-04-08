Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Narus Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of IUSV stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.04. The company had a trading volume of 404,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,845. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.94. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $90.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.4397 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

