iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 38,697 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,292,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,967,510. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

