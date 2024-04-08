Fiduciary Planning LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Fiduciary Planning LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,140 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $61.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,255,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,664,184. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.