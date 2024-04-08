Fiduciary Planning LLC Takes $1.43 Million Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000. Global X Uranium ETF makes up 0.6% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC owned 0.07% of Global X Uranium ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,185,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 331,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 99,600 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth $704,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:URA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.44. 1,810,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $32.60.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

