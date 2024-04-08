Fiduciary Planning LLC Has $219,000 Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fiduciary Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,056,000 after buying an additional 47,658 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Progressive by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Bensler LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PGR traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,714. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $212.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.89.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

