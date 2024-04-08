Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.0% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.34.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.53. 16,080,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,305,297. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.75. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

