Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.25

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.25 and last traded at C$3.25, with a volume of 5006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.22.

Taiga Building Products Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$349.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$367.66 million for the quarter. Taiga Building Products had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 3.65%.

About Taiga Building Products

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers dimension lumber; panel products, such as plywood, particle board, and oriented strand board products; and allied and treated products, such as roofing materials, moldings, composite decking, and polyethylene sheeting products, as well as batt and foam insulation, flooring, and engineered and treated wood products.

