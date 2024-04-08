Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 1,068 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,070 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

DVN traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,391,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,074,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.19.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

