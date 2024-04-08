Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 8th (AAV, ABX, ATH, BAC, BOH, CADE, CFG, CFR, CMA, CNQ)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 8th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) was given a C$13.00 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) was given a C$6.50 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $36.00 to $39.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $67.00 to $62.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $29.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $119.00 to $121.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by Evercore Inc. from C$105.00 to C$115.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$133.00.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $61.00 to $64.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $53.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price raised by Haywood Securities from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $625.00 to $800.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $900.00 to $1,100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$40.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $135.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $270.00 to $290.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.50.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$125.00 to C$126.00.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $18.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $150.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.50.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $170.00 to $180.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $70.00 to $100.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from C$35.00 to C$38.00.

