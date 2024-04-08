Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 103,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGIE. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $988,000.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CGIE stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $28.78. 59,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,254. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $29.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41.

