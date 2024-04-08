SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 84,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the previous session’s volume of 29,071 shares.The stock last traded at $56.70 and had previously closed at $56.85.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $602.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

