BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.00

Shares of BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$43.00 and last traded at C$43.00, with a volume of 924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.00.

BQE Water Trading Up 4.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18.

Get BQE Water alerts:

Insider Transactions at BQE Water

In other news, insider Robert Stein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Company insiders own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About BQE Water

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BQE Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BQE Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.