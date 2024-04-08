Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 52,104 JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 52,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,315.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 19,567 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,567,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,393,000 after buying an additional 1,010,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of JVAL stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.11. 28,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,636. The company has a market cap of $735.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $41.73.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

