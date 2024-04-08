Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Shares of Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report) dropped 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 187,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 86,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Radius Gold Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$12.89 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 10.20.

About Radius Gold

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

