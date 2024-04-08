Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Trading 5.2% Higher

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.50 and last traded at $73.45. Approximately 565,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,430,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.85.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.71. The stock has a market cap of $596.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPST. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $3,006,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,493,000.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

