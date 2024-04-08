Darelle Online Solutions (CVE:DAR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Darelle Online Solutions Inc. (CVE:DAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Darelle Online Solutions Trading Down 50.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$368,550.00, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01.

About Darelle Online Solutions

Darelle Online Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online raffle lottery system to charities in British Columbia. Its online raffle program enables charitable and nonprofit organizations to create, sell, deliver, and manage their raffle tickets and 50/50 draws through online. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

