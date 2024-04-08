Beldex (BDX) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $258.91 million and $2.24 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,693.67 or 0.05132396 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00069553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00024792 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00016220 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00015784 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,075,060 coins and its circulating supply is 6,445,695,060 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.