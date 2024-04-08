Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL) Insider Andrew Beaden Purchases 100,000 Shares

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Beaden bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($37,660.06).

Andrew Beaden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Andrew Beaden bought 12,500 shares of Velocity Composites stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £3,875 ($4,864.42).

Velocity Composites Stock Performance

Velocity Composites stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 30.94 ($0.39). 2,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,422. Velocity Composites plc has a 12-month low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 57 ($0.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of £16.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.69 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.02.

About Velocity Composites

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

