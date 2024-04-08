Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price Up 0%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $486.98 and last traded at $485.25. 1,047,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,606,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $485.12.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $215.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $556.17 and a 200 day moving average of $568.98.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,277,785,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in Adobe by 17,006.8% during the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Adobe by 1,213.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

