Albert Soleiman Purchases 130 Shares of CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider Albert Soleiman purchased 130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.91) per share, for a total transaction of £301.60 ($378.61).

Albert Soleiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Albert Soleiman purchased 196 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £299.88 ($376.45).

Shares of LON:CMCX traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 240 ($3.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,611. The firm has a market cap of £671.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,925.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. CMC Markets plc has a 1 year low of GBX 86.90 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 243 ($3.05). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 174 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 128.88.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

