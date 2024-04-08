Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 277 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ALL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.50. 373,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,255. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $174.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.65. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.26, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -296.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

