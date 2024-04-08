Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Rating Reiterated by Jonestrading

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jonestrading in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Real Brokerage from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Real Brokerage stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.18. 1,106,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,782. Real Brokerage has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $181.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.37 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 105.23% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Real Brokerage will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

