Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Artivion Stock Performance

Shares of AORT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,019. Artivion has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $885.80 million, a P/E ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $93.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Artivion will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 13,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $262,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,208,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Artivion news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 13,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $262,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,208,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $44,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,627. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the 4th quarter worth $916,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 82,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 53,773 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artivion by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 526,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 143,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

