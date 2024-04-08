Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CADE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Cadence Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.65.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CADE traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 278,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $31.45.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.99 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 952.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 165.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 102.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

