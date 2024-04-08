Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.90% from the company’s current price.

Shapeways Stock Performance

Shares of SHPW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.88. 24,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,063. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Shapeways has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shapeways

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shapeways by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shapeways during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shapeways during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

