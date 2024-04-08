Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $60.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CMA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.70.

Comerica Price Performance

CMA stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.12. 876,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,865. Comerica has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $57.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Comerica by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 9.9% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Comerica by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

