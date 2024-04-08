Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Increases Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LHX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

LHX stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.84. 414,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,300. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 72.05%.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

